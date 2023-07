As a result of the fall of an enemy UAV fragments in one of the settlements of the Kyiv Region during the repulse of the Shahed night attack, damage to the structures of private households was recorded, and a fire broke out.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Data on possible victims have not yet been received.

"The wreckage of the Shaheds was discovered in one of the region's populated areas. Windows and outbuildings of private households were damaged, the grass floor caught fire," the law enforcement officers said.

Police and emergency services are working at the scene.

Later, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, reported that 12 private buildings and one multi-story building were damaged as a result of falling debris in two districts of the Kyiv Region. But the damage, according to him, is insignificant: broken windows, doors, cut facades, roofs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, July 10, aircraft of the Russian occupation army attacked Orikhiv with a modified aerial bomb. It hit the building of a local school, where humanitarian aid was being distributed at the time of the hit. Seven people were killed as a result of the attack.

Earlier, the Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, hitting the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

And last Friday, July 7, the occupiers bombarded Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft missiles.