Last day, the enemy concentrated its efforts on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, 30 combat clashes took place.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff.

During the past day, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the infrastructure facilities of Mykolaiv. Also, the enemy launched 48 airstrikes and launched 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. In addition to destroyed infrastructure, civilians suffered.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna directions. During the past day, air strikes were carried out in the Basove, Odnorobivka and Veterynarne areas of the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of about 10 settlements, in particular, Hirsk, Chernihiv Region; Chuykivka of the Sumy Region and Udy, Veterynarne, Ohirtseve, Zemlianky of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the defenders are firmly holding the defense. Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka of the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy carried out airstrikes in Terny, Zvanivka, Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka settlements of the Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region, and Torske, Verkhniokamyanske, Ivano-Daryivka, Berestove, Vesele, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's artillery, the defenders successfully repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the area of Hryhorivka, Donetsk Region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Druzhba and Toretsk settlements. More than 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Pivdenne of the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops near Sieverne of the Donetsk Region. The enemy launched an air strike near Avdiyivka. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than 10 settlements, including Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka direction, under enemy artillery fire, the defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka. The enemy launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Region. It shelled more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Heorhiyivka, and Pobieda.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk Region. Conducted an air strike in the Odradne area. More than 10 settlements were shelled, in particular, Vuhledar, Storozheve, Blahodatne of the Donetsk Region were affected.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. It carried out artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Lvove, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out 15 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. The defenders also destroyed 3 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, 3 areas of concentration of manpower, an ammunition depot, 7 artillery pieces in firing positions, a radio-electronic warfare station and one means of enemy air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the fall of wreckage of the enemy's UAV in one of the populated areas of the Kyiv Region during the repulse of the Shahed night attack, damage to the structures of private households was recorded, and a fire broke out.