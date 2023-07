The situation with the standard of living in the territories of Ukraine temporarily captured by the Russian invaders (ORDLO) is reminiscent of Cuba.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Russian world" brings with it only degradation, destruction and archaism, throws people back to the pre-industrial era. We observe this in life in ORDLO and in Crimea, where human development stopped as far back as 2014, when the occupiers came there," the Defense Intelligence writes.

The head of the military intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that "for an incomplete human life, the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories rapidly turned into Cuba, where with the coming of the communists to power, the total degradation and isolation of the country began, political and economic freedoms collapsed, and the Cuban society itself turned into a ghetto-reserve slumbering stagnation".

As Ukrainian intelligence emphasized, "further destruction of outdated infrastructure, decline of social capital, total degradation of education, culture, science, lack of opportunities for any development - this is actually the price of the so-called liberation, which the Kremlin lied about during the occupation of Ukrainian territories back in 2014. The Putin regime is growing the same "Cuba" in the ghetto of Transnistria."

The Defense Intelligence reminded that in the meantime, Ukraine launched several important reforms - from decentralization, when local communities received resources and powers for development, as well as administrative services. Ukrainians got the opportunity to visit other countries of the world, in particular the European Union, without obstacles. The country has socially integrated into the open democratic world.

"Comparison of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories with Cuba is very telling. We must immediately liberate these territories in order to give a chance to Ukrainian citizens in the occupation for the future. Otherwise, these territories will turn into a dark Wild field of the 21st century, and people and their destinies will become hostages of imperial ambitions Kremlin idiots," the intelligence agency emphasized.

