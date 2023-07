Success will come, but later. Budanov tells about AFU’s counteroffensive

The head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, spoke about the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and noted that there will be success, but later.

He said this in an interview with Reuters.

"The counteroffensive is underway. In general, let's put it this way, it is happening. There will be success, but later," he said.

In addition, Budanov compared the Ukrainian counteroffensive with the months-long efforts of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation to capture Bakhmut.

"I want to recall this well-known story with Bakhmut. The Russians attacked it for more than 10 months. Our task is a little bigger than Bakhmut, but we have a little less time than 10 months," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are moving forward in the Bakhmut direction and have returned the previously occupied territories.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevatyi, noted that over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced more than a kilometer in the Bakhmut direction.

Meanwhile, the enemy is forced to redeploy its units in the South, because it does not know where the "big breakthrough" may take place. This creates chaos that Ukrainian units take advantage of.