In January-June 2023, the sale of electric cars tripled year over year to 12,600 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From January to June of this year, 12,600 electric vehicles (BEV) replenished the Ukrainian fleet of carbon-neutral vehicles. Of these: new - 2,800 units, used - 9,800 units. In relation to the result of the 1st half of 2022, the number of electric vehicles registered for the first time in Ukraine has tripled. At the same time, the share of new vehicles in BEV registrations increased from 18% (in the 1st half of 2022) to 22%," the report said.

The most popular in the 1st half of the year among new electric vehicles were: Volkswagen ID.4 - 899 units, Dong Feng M-NV - 497 units, Volkswagen ID.6 - 168 units, Honda e - 146 units, BMW iX - 87 units.

The most popular in the 1st half of the year among the electric vehicles first registered in Ukraine were: Nissan Leaf - 1,921 units, Volkswagen e-Golf - 940 units, Tesla Model 3 - 908 units, Volkswagen ID.4 - 724 units, Tesla Model Y - 637 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2023, the sales of electric vehicles (EV) increased by 13% month over month to 1,908 cars.

In 2022, the sale of electric vehicles increased one and a half times to 13,600 units compared to 2021.