Over the past week (July 3-9), the Defense Forces liberated another 14 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine, in total, since the beginning of the counteroffensive - 193 square kilometers. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, according to her, in the East, 4 square kilometers were released in a week, during the counteroffensive in this direction, 24 square kilometers in total.

In the South, 10.2 square kilometers were liberated in a week, during the counteroffensive, the liberated area made 168.6 square kilometers.

She also said that Ukrainian defenders over the past week carried out more than 79 attacks on areas of concentration of enemy personnel; 8 control points; 17 EW stations; 11 stores of enemy ammunition; destroyed 24 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems and 39 out of 67 Iranian Shahed- 131/136 attack UAVs launched at Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Maliar also said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine took control of the main dominant heights around Bakhmut (Donetsk Region) and keep under fire the entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city.