The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have launched a successful offensive operation on the Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Bakhmut Axes, resulting in significant territorial gains. According to the General Staff, approximately 10 square kilometers of land have been liberated in the past week alone.

Andriy Kovaliov, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, reported the advancements during a televised interview.

He stated, "Over the past week, our units have made progress of over one kilometer on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, bringing the total to 8.6 kilometers since the start of the offensive in these areas."

The southern region liberated over 10 square kilometers of Ukrainian land the previous week. Since the offensive began on the Melitopol and Berdiansk Axes, Ukrainian forces have successfully reclaimed 169 square kilometers from Russian occupation—an area roughly equivalent to the size of the city of Odesa. Ongoing demining operations are being conducted in these liberated territories.

On the Bakhmut Axis, Ukrainian forces managed to secure an additional four square kilometers of land last week. Overall, a total of 24 square kilometers have been reclaimed in the Bakhmut direction, according to Kovaliov.

"Our soldiers, having reached their designated boundaries, have solidified their positions," Kovaliov explained. "They are effectively neutralizing enemy targets with artillery fire, conducting counter-battery operations, and withstanding the enemy's resistance, which continues maneuvering its units and troops while actively utilizing its reserves. Intense battles are taking place."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian troops are making progress in the Bakhmut direction, resulting in some areas where the occupiers are finding themselves encircled. However, on Sunday, July 9, the situation remained relatively stable on the eastern and southern fronts, with notable advancements observed near Bakhmut on the southern flank.