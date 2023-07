Traffic on the Crimea Bridge is temporarily stopped in both directions. In the area of temporarily occupied Kerch, an air defense system was activated, which allegedly shot down a Ukrainian missile. This was stated in a message from the Russian Mash Telegram channel on Sunday, July 9.

Eyewitnesses sent a video of the air defense system work near the Crimean Bridge. Russian propaganda reported on the alleged successful defeat of the threat, but traffic on the bridge in both directions is closed for some reason.

"Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily stopped in both directions. According to our information, this is due to an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack a part of it near Kerch," the Russian channel writes.

Footage with the sounds of explosions got into the network. At the same time, it is known from the words of eyewitnesses that there were several explosions near the Crimean Bridge, but the occupation authorities managed to declare that "there were no damages or casualties."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Saturday, May 6, the Russian occupiers reported explosions in Crimea and that the air defense system had allegedly "worked".

Also, in May, the occupation authorities of the terrorist country of Russia did not dare to resume the movement of heavy trucks on the Crimean Bridge, fearing sabotage and attacks from Ukraine.

On May 2, an explosion occurred at the base of Russian border guards in Crimea, temporarily occupied by the aggressor country of Russia.