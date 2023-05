Morning In Crimea Began With Explosions: Occupiers Announce Work Of Air Defense And Close Crimean Bridge And F

On the morning of Saturday, May 6, the occupiers reported explosions in Crimea, allegedly "the air defense system had worked." This is stated in the statements of the invaders' propaganda publications RIA Novosti and ChP/Krym.

Meanwhile, users of social networks reported explosions near Krasnohvardiyske.

"A loud bang was heard in the Krasnohvardiyske district of Crimea at 8:04 a.m."

"At 8:05 a good roar was heard. Dzhankoi-Krasnohvardiyske."

"There was a very strong bang in Krasnohvardiyske."

"Krasnohvardiyske district, 2 bangs were very clearly heard."

https://t.me/chp_crimea/21150

Later, the occupying "authority" of Crimea announced that "the air defense system had been activated in the north of Crimea", and there were allegedly no casualties or damage.

At the same time, information is spreading in social networks that the occupied peninsula has been cut off from Russia in terms of transportation since the very morning.

"The Crimean Bridge is closed. They say there is a threat of an attack. Everyone is being turned back. They say the ferry is also not working," said information from the ChP/Krym Telegram channel.