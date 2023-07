British intelligence analyzed how the Russian state media covered the armed mutiny of the Wagner PMC mercenaries. The change in rhetoric took place in three stages.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

In particular, at first the Russian media were surprised by the uprising and were not ready for it, Russian television followed its usual broadcast schedule.

After the mutiny was quelled, Russian state media tried to "correct" accusations of passivity of the security forces.

In the Russian media, there were narratives that the dictator Putin had won, thwarting the uprising, while avoiding bloodshed. The mass media of the Russian Federation also tried to unite the country around Putin.

A week after the mutiny, the media began to downplay the importance of the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin and the mutiny, simultaneously trying to tarnish his person.

Intelligence added that Wagner's Telegram channels were largely silent, almost certainly due to state intervention. In contrast, Putin has taken on an unusually large public responsibility in order to demonstrate his power, the authority added.

We will remind, Lukashenko said that the head of the Wagner PMC Prigozhin has returned to St. Petersburg, and his fighters are in their permanent camps.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told whom Russia replaced the Wagner mercenaries in the Bakhmut direction with.