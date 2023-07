From Saturday, July 8, the prices of some categories of food, household appliances, alcohol and fuel rose in Turkey. The new prices, in particular, will be felt by Ukrainians fleeing the war. This is stated in the uasouth.media publication.

"VAT. In Turkey, it is called KDV. There were three tax rates in the country. Last year, it was reduced from 8% to 1% for 115 items of food for constant consumption. These are bread, milk, meat, fish, pasta, rice, tea, coffee, vegetables and fruits. All other food and goods and services kept the rate of 8%, while furniture, household appliances, cars, fuel, alcohol, cigarettes were sold with a tax of 18%," the publication says.

From Saturday, the tax on goods that were sold at the rate of 8% will increase to 10%, and those that had 18% will have 20%.

In addition, soap, shampoos and other cosmetic products and household chemicals, which were sold at the rate of 8% VAT, will now be charged 20%. Their tax was equated to VAT on alcohol and cigarettes.

Turkey imposes an excise duty (ÖTV in Turkish) on the price of cigarettes, alcohol, jewelry and fuel. From Saturday, the rates for all excise taxes will increase. Sozcu journalists calculated that in alcohol worth TRY 500 (USD 20), all taxes add up to more than TRY 350.

In particular, the excise tax increases by almost 15%. On average, a liter of gasoline or diesel fuel increases in price by half a lira.

From now on, the excise duty in Turkey will increase automatically every six months, depending on the level of inflation. In addition, the President will receive new powers to single-handedly increase this tax 5 times. Previously, he could change the rate by only 50% without a decision of the parliament.

Also, all state fees have increased by one and a half times: for exit visas, obtaining a passport, changing other documents, etc.

The transport tax (MTV in Turkish) was TRY 1,060 and was paid at the beginning of the year. This year, owners of "motor tax" will have to pay it again. While they say that this is a one-time event.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada returned taxes to the pre-war level from August.