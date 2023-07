The Russian occupiers reduced the intensity of attacks in the south, presumably because the Ukrainian defenders' strikes on enemy ammunition depots were effective.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

She noted that the situation in the south remains quite difficult, while it is developing powerfully and energetically, because the Russians are trying to shell all populated areas along the front line.

The occupiers continue to use guided aerial bombs. They destroy residential buildings and educational institutions.

"The intensity of the shelling decreased a little. It is likely due to the fact that our work on the ammunition depots last week was effective. The destruction of five such ammunition depots in the left bank strip still affected the fact that the number of shelling over the past day has now decreased to 70, if earlier it was kept at 90+," the spokeswoman said.

We will remind, the logistics of the occupiers is already suffering due to the damage to the bridge between Crimea and the Kherson Region.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - more than 30 combat clashes took place during the day.