Ukrainian troops wedged into the defense of Russian aggressors in the Tavria direction at a sufficient distance that they were forced to start regrouping their troops. The speaker of the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces Valerii Shershen stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, in the actions of the enemy now "there is some chaos."

"During the day, our strike units continue to get entrenched at the reached borders, conduct demining, aerial reconnaissance of the area, inflict fire damage and carry out counter-battery warfare measures, in readiness to continue offensive actions," Shershen said.

He noted that in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria group, the enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, conducts active defense in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, focusing enormous efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces.

During the day, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions 18 times. In particular, 13 attacks fell on Mariinka, and 5on Avdiivka. 745 cases of shelling were carried out from tanks, MLRS and barrel artillery, not counting the impact strikes, which occur on average 10 times per day.

Yesterday, enemy losses amounted to 56 invaders killed, 135 wounded, one was captured.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi noted that over the past day the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced more than a kilometer in the Bakhmut direction.

Meanwhile, the enemy is forced to redeploy its units in the South, since it does not know where the "big breakthrough" may take place. This creates chaos which Ukrainian units make use of.