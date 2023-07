Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced more than a kilometer in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy lost 61 occupiers killed and 116 wounded, 5 were captured.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevatyi, on the air of the telethon.

"The Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative there (in the Bakhmut direction - ed.), put pressure on the enemy, carry out assault operations, advance along the northern and southern flanks. In particular, more than a kilometer has been covered there in the last day," he said.

In addition, the spokesman emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are moving forward without superiority in forces and means.

Cherevatyi noted that the enemy is putting up "mad resistance". Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have fired 318 shots at Ukrainian soldiers using barrel and rocket artillery and three airstrikes.

According to him, a total of 7 clashes took place, as a result of which 61 occupiers were killed, another 116 were injured, and 5 were captured.

"Two enemy infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, an amphibious assault vehicle, a unit of the Grad MLRS, two Giatsint self-propelled artillery units, two guns, two radar stations, 5 ammunition depots and an anti-tank complex were destroyed," Cherevatyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful in their offensive near Klishchiyivka in the Bakhmut direction and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

Meanwhile, the enemy is forced to redeploy its units in the South, because it does not know where the "big breakthrough" may take place. This creates chaos that Ukrainian units take advantage of.