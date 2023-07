Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 510 Russian occupiers, the total number of Russian losses amounted to 232,810 people. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 17 UAVs, 7 missiles and 2 tanks.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 07, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 232,810 (+510) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 4,070 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7,944 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 4,330 (+20) units,

MLRS - 658 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 408 (+4) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 309 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 3,652 (+17),

cruise missiles - 1,271 (+7),

ships / boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 6,898 (+10) units,

special equipment - 612 (+7).

The data is being verified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are moving forward in the Bakhmut direction and have returned the previously occupied territories.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevatyi, noted that over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced more than a kilometer in the Bakhmut direction.