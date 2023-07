Bulgaria became the 22nd state of the 31 countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which supported Ukraine's membership in the Alliance. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, we do not waste a single day! Today, Bulgaria, our important partner in the Black Sea region, has become the 22nd state with which we have formalized support for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance," he said.

Zhovkva said that following the results of the bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in Sofia, the Joint Declaration on Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine was signed, according to which Bulgaria supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership as soon as conditions allow it.

Bulgaria recognizes that Ukraine's membership in NATO is the only way to ensure a sufficient level of security for both Ukraine and the entire Euro-Atlantic family. Bulgaria also confirms its readiness to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that today in Bulgaria he would discuss defense support for Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit, security guarantees and the Peace Formula.

Zelenskyy accepted the invitation of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg to participate in the NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius (Lithuania).

Ukraine expects to receive a clear invitation to membership in the Alliance at the Vilnius NATO Summit, as well as security guarantees on the way to NATO membership.