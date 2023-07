Only 5% of destroyed enemy armored vehicles can be used in steel production.

This was announced by the Director General of the Metinvest group Yurii Ryzhenkov in an interview for the FAQ Talks project, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Many people think that you can take it all, simply remelt it and make a new metal or a new equipment, but this is not the case. Those remains are a rather complicated story, there are many additional substances in that metal. Therefore, we cannot simply add it to our metal, because we simply do not get the quality of metal we want at the output. If we talk about enemy armored vehicles, then only 5% of it can be added to steel grades as raw material," he said.

Ryzhenkov noted that during the war, the group mastered 24 new products that are related in one way or another to the military theme, such as armored steel.

In particular, the group supplied 150,000 body armor for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In parallel with body armor, we developed new special shelters for our military, made of metal. They are also produced by Metinvest. These shelters can be placed in a dugout, a trench. They allow military personnel to be safe even under fire. The group has already installed more than 200 such "hideouts," Ryzhenkov noted.

Metinvest also produces special protective structures that protect equipment from lancets.

"We also make protective armored skins on the equipment, which can then be used by machines for demining or simply for movement on the battlefield. Even now, we are trying to put our steel to the test to see if it can be used for ships, armor for boats," Ryzhenkov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the restoration of the Azovstal metallurgical plant and the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works (both - Mariupol, Donetsk Region) after the war using "green" technologies will take from 3 to 5 years.