The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are successful in the offensive near Klishchiyivka on the Bakhmut Axis and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Kovaliov noted that the AFU continue to conduct offensive actions in the direction of Bakhmut.

To the north and south of the city of Bakhmut, they continue to put pressure on the enemy, knocking them out of previously captured lines.

"In the area of Klishchiyivka, they are having partial success; they are holding on to the boundaries they have reached. Heavy battles are going on here," the spokesman said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU are advancing on the southern and northern flanks around Bakhmut. Ukrainian sniper groups and "some other units" are operating in the city itself.

Over the past week, the AFU released nine sq. km east of Ukraine and 28.4 more sq. km south. Ukrainian troops are conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk Axes.

During the day, units of the Russian occupation army carried out offensive actions in five directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. Twenty combat clashes took place between the AFU and the occupiers.