Joint-stock company United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) plans to export 170,000 tons of ilmenite concentrate in 2023.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2023, JSC United Mining and Chemical Company plans to export 170,000 tons of ilmenite concentrate. All the company's counterparties are final consumers (no intermediaries), who give 100% guarantees that the raw materials will not be resold on the Russian market. The company is confident that entering new sales markets and increasing production volumes will have a positive effect on profitability," the report says.

According to the results of the work in 2023, UMCC expects to receive revenue at the level of UAH 1.8 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund handed over materials to the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau based on the results of the audit regarding the assessment of the effectiveness of the management activities of JSC United Mining and Chemical Company during 2022.

In February, the State Property Fund dismissed acting the chairman of the board of UMCC Itkin according to the results of the audit.

UMCC is the largest producer of titanium raw materials, it includes Vilnohirsk Ore Plant and Irshansk mining and processing plant (Zhytomyr Region).

100% of the corporate rights of UMCC are in the management of the State Property Fund.