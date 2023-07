Debris of Shahed fell on a car in Dnipropetrovsk Region, 2 people killed

On the night of July 7, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Shaheds. Debris fell on a car that was moving along the highway, two men were killed. One drone targeted a private enterprise, a fire broke out.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

At night, the enemy attacked the region with Shaheds attack drones. The troops of the Air Command East shot down 6 drones.

"Debris of one of them fell on a car that was driving on the highway. Unfortunately, two men were killed..." Lysak said.

In addition, dry grass caught fire, rescuers extinguished the fire.

Also, another unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a private enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire.

"The flame covered more than 100 square meters and reached a height of 4 meters. It was already extinguished by emergency services. No one was injured," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

It is indicated that the enemy also hit Nikopol with heavy artillery, without casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 7, the air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 of the 18 Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones launched by the enemy.