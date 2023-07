Air Defense destroys 12 of 18 Shahed UAVs in southern and eastern regions

Overnight into July 7, the air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 out of 18 Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones launched by the enemy.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai).

A total of 18 Shahed launches are reported to have been recorded.

The anti-aircraft defense worked in the southern and eastern regions.

"As a result of combat operations by units of anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force, 12 attack UAVs Shahed-136/131 were destroyed," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, July 6, the Air Defense Forces destroyed seven out of 10 Kalibr-type missiles with which Russia attacked Ukraine, in particular, Lviv.

In particular, Lviv was hit by a rocket attack. An apartment building was damaged as a result of Russian rocket fire. The 3rd and 4th floors in two entrances were destroyed. There are dead and wounded.

The rocket attack that the aggressor country inflicted on Lviv overnight into July 5-6 damaged a part of the UNESCO World Heritage site Lviv - Historical Center Ensemble.