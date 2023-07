The balance of power of heavy weapons in the war of the aggressor state of Russia against Ukraine has changed significantly. Thanks to the Western Allies, Ukraine caught up and outpaced the Russian Federation in the number of tanks.

Bloomberg reports this with reference to open data from Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) and the open source intelligence group Oryx on Thursday, July 6.

Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine had 987 tanks, of which 550 were lost in battles, while the Armed Forces managed to capture 545 tanks of the invaders, another 471 tanks were transferred by the Western Allies. In total, Ukraine has approximately 1,500 tanks. Russia at the beginning of the aggression had 3,417, of which 1,400 remain, Bloomberg notes.

“The figures suggest that Ukraine’s tank fleet has grown since the start of the invasion last year, even as Russia’s has halved. The gap also narrowed in terms of artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, although by much smaller margins,” it was said.

Also, Ukraine is to receive 286 tanks. UK Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin said that Russia lost almost half the combat capability of its army, since last year it fired 10 million artillery shells, and at best it can produce 1 million shells per year, the number of tanks lost is 2,500 tanks, and Russia can produce 200 of them per year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff on July 6, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 232,300 military.

On July 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin was losing control of his own people.

On July 17, UK Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin said that Russia had already lost more than 30% of its combat capability on land, as well as that Russian President Vladimir Putin lost the war in Ukraine.