UK appoints Harris as Ambassador to Ukraine instead of Simmons

The United Kingdom has appointed Martin Harris as Ambassador to Ukraine instead of Melinda Simmons. This is stated in the message of the UK government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mr Martin Harris CMG OBE has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to Ukraine in succession to Dame Melinda Simmons DCMG,” the statement said.

It is noted that Harris will take office in September 2023.

Simmons will continue to work in the Diplomatic Service in another position.

Harris already worked in Kyiv in 2003-2008 and served as Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General.

In 2017-2022, he was Director of the Department of Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development.

In 2014-2017, he was Deputy Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Russia.

In 2010-2014, he was the British Ambassador to Romania.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2019, the UK appointed Melinda Simmons as Ambassador to Ukraine instead of Judith Gough, who became Ambassador in September 2015.