Death toll due to missile attack on Lviv increased to five, woman's body recovered from under rubble

The number of people killed due to a missile attack on Lviv increased to five, the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of people killed due to the nighttime missile attack on Lviv has increased to five. The body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble. My condolences to the family," he wrote.

Kozytskyi added that rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 6, Russian terrorists shelled Lviv with Kalibr missiles, previously it was known that 4 people were killed as a result of a Russian rocket hitting a residential building and 34 were injured, of which 13 people had to be hospitalized.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified that the number of injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Lviv increased to 40 people.