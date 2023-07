The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is slowly decreasing.

Budanov said this in an interview with The Times, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are taking certain actions in this area, both public and non-public, and I think that now the danger of an artificial man-made disaster is slowly decreasing," he said.

Earlier, Budanov warned about the possibility of Russian sabotage at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

He said that this threat is now diminishing - even though President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the occupying forces are planting explosives there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov said 2 weeks ago that Russia has completed preparations for blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The terrorist attack plan has already been approved - the only thing missing is an order to carry it out.

According to Western media, the Russian Federation has withdrawn part of its combat personnel from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in recent days.

Sabotage by the Russians at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is quite likely, the Ukrainian authorities and the military are closely monitoring the situation.