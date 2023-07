In recent days, the Russian Federation has withdrawn part of the troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is reported by Sky News.

According to the publication, due to the risk of a Russian terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, civilians began to leave the region around the station.

“Intensifying the anxiety [among Ukrainians] was Russian claims on blogs that the Ukrainians were planning to attack the plant. When the Russians accuse the Ukrainians of preparing to do something, it's often a sign that they're about to do it themselves, as we saw with the Kakhovka dam," the publication adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about possible provocations of Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to the General Staff, yesterday foreign objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the external roof of the third and fourth power units of the nuclear power plant.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation escalates the situation with the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and can also carry out terrorist actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to turn the tide of the war in its favor.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine published instructions on how to prepare for evacuation from the radiation accident zone.