AMCU allows transfer of Kolomoiskyi and Khomutynnyk’s company to management of Ukrnafta

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has authorized the transfer of LLC East Europe Petroleum, LLC Sakhalinske, LLC Sirius-1 and PrJSC VK Ukrnaftoburinnya, which carry out production activities at the Sakhalinske oil and gas condensate field and which were seized in criminal proceedings, to the management of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta.

This is stated in the message of Ukrnafta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the AMCU at its meeting on June 29, 2023 granted Ukrnafta permission to concentrate in the form of receipt to management of shares in the authorized capital, which ensures that 50% of the votes are exceeded in the highest management body of PrJSC VK Ukrnaftoburinnya, LLC" Sirius-1, LLC Sakhalinske and LLC East Europe Petroleum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred Ukrnaftobureniya to the Ukrnafta management.

In April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred the corporate rights of the private joint-stock company Ukrnaftoburinnya, which were arrested as part of criminal proceedings, to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The undistributed profit of Ukrnaftoburinnya confiscated from Khomutynnyk and Kolomoiskyi is UAH 16 billion.

Ukrnaftoburinnya carries out industrial development of the Sakhalin gas field and gas condensate.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the company reduced gas production by 5% or 34.1 million cubic meters to 691.3 million cubic meters.

According to the former chairman of the Vidrodzhennia parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada, Vitalii Khomutynnyk, Ukrnaftoburinnya is affiliated with him and businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.