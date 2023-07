The Russian occupiers allow incompetent personnel to work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP entrust the management of the largest nuclear facility in Europe to inexperienced specialists from the Russian Federation who do not have the necessary knowledge and skills at all. Qualified Ukrainian personnel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, who for years ensured the operation of the plant, continue to be subjected to pressure, intimidation and blackmail from the Russian nuclear terrorists," the message says.

At the same time, the traitors are appointing young Russians to operational management positions, for which a corresponding license is required.

"So, an employee of the Balakovo NPP (RF) who has only seven months of work experience has been appointed shift chief of one of the power units. While this position requires much more experience, because it involves operational control of the reactor. Therefore, even with such actions, the occupiers are once again putting the world at risk. Due to the incompetence and inexperience of the imported Russian personnel, the threat to the safe operation of the nuclear power plant is only increasing. Therefore, it is necessary to return control of the plant to its legal operator, Energoatom, as soon as possible," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar stated that the Russian Federation is exacerbating the situation with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and may also resort to terrorist acts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to turn the tide of the war in its favor.