The FlixBus transport company has opened a new route Truskavets - Katowice from July 14, which passes through Lviv and Krakow with a stop at the Krakow airport.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The complete route of the new line: Truskavets - Drohobych - Stryi - Lviv - Rzeszow - Tarnow - Krakow - Krakow Airport - Katowice.

Departures on the new line are daily.

The bus departs from Truskavets at 6:35 p.m. and arrives in Krakow at 5:45 a.m. the next day, to Krakow Airport at 6:20 a.m., and to Katowice at 7:30 a.m.

Departure in the return direction from Katowice at 10:05 p.m., from Krakow Airport at 11:15 p.m., from Krakow Bus Station at 11:50 p.m.

According to the report, the company has 14 direct bus routes to Poland, 3 to the Czech Republic, 2 to Hungary, 2 to Germany and 1 each to Austria and Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, FlixBus opened a new route from Kyiv to the airports in Warsaw.