FlixBus Opens New Line From Kyiv To Airports In Warsaw

The transport company FlixBus opened a new line from Kyiv to Warsaw, which stops at Chopin and Modlin airports.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The complete route of the new line N 3225: Kyiv - Zhytomyr - Rivne - Lutsk - Lublin - Warsaw-Chopin airport - Warsaw (Zachodnia bus station) - Warsaw-Modlin airport.

The first run will take place on May 30.

At the beginning of its operation, the new line will run twice a week, and from June 14 - 4 times a week.

The bus will run from Kyiv on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Departing at 01:30 p.m. from the Central Bus Station in Kyiv, it arrives at Chopin Airport at 05:10 a.m., and at Modlin Airport at 06:40 a.m. the next morning.

In the return direction, the bus departs from Modlin Airport at 6:45 p.m., from Chopin Airport at 8:15 p.m., arriving at the Central Bus Station in Kyiv at 12:55 p.m. Departure on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The price of a ticket from Kyiv to any of Warsaw's airports starts from UAH 1,299.

At the same time, the price of tickets may vary depending on the date of departure and the number of already sold tickets for a specific trip.

"This is already the seventh FlixBus line directly between Kyiv and Warsaw. The Ukrainian network also has two direct trips to Budapest airport. In total, FlixBus already has 21 direct routes from Ukraine to 6 European countries: Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria," the message says.

