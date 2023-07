As a result of the missile strike on the Lviv Region, 1 power transmission line, 3 transformer substations were de-energized, and 2 settlements were left without electricity.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Enemy terror continues in the front-line and border regions with the Russian Federation. Due to shelling, part of consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv Regions were left without power. In the Donetsk Region, almost 15,000 consumers were cut off. Due to previous shelling, part of consumers in the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions remained without power," the message says.

As a result of technological violations in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region, more than 38,000 consumers were temporarily cut off, currently all of them have been restored.

Also, due to technological violations, part of the consumers in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions were cut off.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 1,903 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Lviv on the night of Thursday, July 6. As a result of the attack, an apartment building was damaged, 4 killed and 32 wounded are currently known, and the clearing of the rubble is ongoing.