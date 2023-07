Russians have learned to jam HIMARS missiles with the help of EW - Reznikov

Russia has learned how to jam high-precision missiles for HIMARS with the help of EW.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the Financial Times about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

GPS-guided munitions for artillery, as well as multiple-launch rocket systems such as HIMARS, were highly accurate, he said, but the occupiers' powerful radio-electronic systems were finding ways to jam them.

"The Russians come up with a countermeasure, we inform our partners, and they make a new countermeasure against this countermeasure," the Minister said.

He emphasized that this is a "war of technologies".

HIMARS is an American reactive artillery system designed for "shoot and run" tactics.

It has in its arsenal guided high-precision rockets, tactical and ballistic missiles, has a range of up to 499 km.

It is designed to attack the areas of concentration of artillery systems, air defense and fire support, cargo transport, combat vehicles and armored personnel carriers, as well as to provide fire support to its units and means of support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians are shown a video of the destruction of their own self-propelled guns, but they say that these are Ukrainian HIMARS.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced the allocation of additional security assistance to Ukraine. In particular, ammunition to HIMARS, Javelins will be transferred.