More than 1,500 Metinvest Group employees or members of their families were killed or wounded in the war.

This was announced by the Director General of Metinvest Yurii Ryzhenkov in an interview for the FAQ Talks project, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, more than 1,500 of our employees or their family members have been killed or wounded in this war. This includes both military - mobilized employees and civilian casualties. More than 8,000 of our employees are currently fighting in the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Of them, unfortunately, we lost more than 200 people, and more than 500 were wounded," he said.

According to Ryzhenkov, the company employed 1,500 employees evacuated from the war zone and occupied territories.

"Today, almost 5,000 of our employees from these cities submitted applications that they want to continue working in the company, but only 1,500 have already found employment. Others are taking courses that either change their profession or improve their qualifications for new jobs. Already then the integration is quite fast. Because all these people, metallurgists and miners, have worked together, and they know the equipment and units, so they adapt quite quickly in the workplace. A lot of them are waiting to go home. I know many people who, for example, from Mariupol came to work at Zaporizhstal or Kametstal. They hold normal positions, but they dream of how to return to Mariupol," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Metinvest ended 2022 with a loss of USD 2.193 billion, compared to a net profit of USD 4.765 billion for 2021.

In 2022, the group's revenue decreased 2.2 times or by USD 9.7 billion to USD 8.288 billion.

In 2022, compared to 2021, the Metinvest group reduced the production of finished products 2.6 times or by 4.456 million tons to 2.777 million tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.