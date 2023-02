In 2022 the Metinvest group reduced the production of finished products 2.6 times or by 4.456 million tons year over year to 2.777 million tons.

This follows from a statement by Metinvest, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, in 2022, the production of flat products decreased 3.5 times to 1,731,000 tons due to the shutdown of the Mariupol mills from the end of February 2022, as well as the lack of stable supplies of slabs for Italian rolling mills in the first half of 2022.

At the same time, the production of long rolled products decreased by 71,000 tons to 1,018,000 tons as a result of the discontinuation of production at Azovstal from the end of February 2022 and a decrease in production at Promet Steel (Bulgaria) due to irregular intragroup deliveries of billets.

Also, in 2022, the production of rail products decreased 4.8 times to 10,000 tons, and the production of pipe products - 6.6 times to 18,000 tons.

In 2022, Metinvest reduced steel production 3.3 times or by 6,615,000 tons year over year to 2.918 million tons, and pig iron production 3.5 times or by 6,966,000 tons to 2.743 million tons.

In 2022, the production of total iron ore concentrate decreased 2.9 times to 10,712,000 tons.

The production of commercial iron ore products during the specified period decreased 2.2 times to 7,903,000 tons, including the volume of commercial concentrate - 2.5 times to 4,718,000 tons, and the volume of commercial pellets - by 45% to 3,185,000 tons.

In 2022, the volume of coke production decreased 2.8 times to 1,653,000 tons.

At the same time, the production of coal concentrate decreased by 11% to 4,959,000 tons, mainly due to the lack of qualified personnel at coal assets and the deterioration of geological conditions at the mines of the United Coal Company (USA).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first nine months of 2022, Metinvest reduced the production of finished products 2.3 times to 2.4 million tons.

Earlier, Metinvest filed a claim with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia regarding compensation for the damage caused.

In 2021, the Metinvest group increased the production of finished products by 23% or 1,374,000 tons year over year to 7.233 million tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.