Prigozhin's rebellion changes attitude of civilians and military of Russia towards political leadership of state

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar believes that the so-called "justice march" of the founder of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin has changed the attitude of civilians and military personnel of the Russian Federation towards the political leadership of the state.

She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The so-called "justice march" of the armed formation of Prigozhin's mercenaries became an impetus for changing the attitude of Russian citizens and military personnel towards the top military and political leadership of the Russian Federation. Thus, the confusion and passivity of the top leadership of the Russian Armed Forces during the attempted "Wagner" coup led to an increase in distrust of the officers, non-commissioned officers and privates to the highest ranks of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces," Maliar wrote.

In addition, according to her, individual commands of operational units and units of the Russian occupation forces try to avoid staffing subordinate military units with persons from places of deprivation of liberty, despite the need to restore personnel losses.

"This is related to the increased risks of desertion, acts of disobedience and possible riots of military personnel from among former convicts," the Deputy Minister added.

