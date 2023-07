The member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity Serhii Aleksieiev, who is suspected of fraud, left the pre-trial detention center after UAH 2.2 million of bail was posted for him.

He announced this to Suspilne, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bail was posted on July 3.

"The bail was posted for me by my friends and colleagues at around 6 p.m. (July 3). Right away I didn't come out, I came out on July 4 at around 1 p.m.," he said.

According to him, the case against him is unpromising.

"There is no case there, say the best lawyers. This is exclusively the setup of an opposition parliamentarian," he said.

Aleksieiev said he would seek an acquittal or closure of the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Aleksieiev caught on a bribe of USD 50,000 has 6 apartments, a house near Kyiv, 2 Mercedes-Benz and a Ferrari for USD 240,000.

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, detained MP Aleksieiev, who promised a German citizen to avoid extradition for USD 50,000.