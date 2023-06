MP from European Solidarity Aleksieiev detained on suspicion of fraud. He promised German to avoid extradition

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), detained a member of the Verkhovna Rada from European Solidarity, Serhii Aleksieiev, who promised a German citizen to avoid extradition for USD 50,000.

This was announced by the SSU, the Prosecutor General's Office and Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement agencies.

MP demanded money from a citizen of one of the European countries.

The MP promised the foreigner his assistance in avoiding extradition for USD 50,000.

For this, the parliamentarian "guaranteed" to use his own connections in the court, so that there the decision of the State Migration Service of Ukraine on the refusal to grant refugee status to the foreigner was annulled.

The SSU employees documented the fact that the MP received USD 20,000 - the first part of the monetary reward, and exposed him to the receipt of the second "tranche" in the amount of USD 30,000.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the Prosecutor General authorized the announcement of suspicion to the parliamentarian under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code (fraud committed on a particularly large scale).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

The sanction of the article provides for a punishment of up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Urgent investigative actions are ongoing at the suspect's place of residence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the member of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the European Solidarity faction, Artur Herasymov, was found in Ukraine and handed an indictment for not declaring a villa in Spain.