The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the government of North Korea on trade and economic cooperation.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on trade and economic cooperation concluded on June 15, 1993 in Kyiv has been suspended due to the support of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine by the DPRK government," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, North Korea supported Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories.