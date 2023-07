The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company put into operation another power unit of one of the nuclear power plants (NPP) after scheduled repairs.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The repair campaign is ongoing at the generation facilities - thermal, hydro, and nuclear. Repairs on one of the NPP units were completed 4 days earlier. 1,000 MW of power was added to the power system," the message reads.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, Energoatom put into operation a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants after planned repairs.