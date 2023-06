The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company put into operation another power unit of one of the nuclear power plants (NPP) after scheduled repairs.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After an extremely difficult winter, which became a challenge for energy workers and all Ukrainians, the largest-scale repair campaign at energy facilities since independence is underway. Thanks to coordinated and professional work, nuclear engineers managed to carry out and complete the repair of one of the NPP units 20 days earlier. It will add the energy system needs 1,000 MW of capacity to increase its stability. For consumers, this will mean: there is capacity in the system, energy supply will be stable, therefore, there are no reasons for worries and speculations about possible disconnections of household consumers," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

He noted that putting the nuclear unit into operation ahead of schedule is especially important in the conditions of a decrease in the country's hydrogen generation due to the terrorist actions of the occupiers and the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP dam.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, the Ministry of Energy reported that a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants, which had been under repair since March of this year, had been put into operation.