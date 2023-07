Zelenskyy appoints Ambassador to USA Markarova as Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Ambassador to Peru Poliuk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova as Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda concurrently, and Ambassador to Peru Yurii Poliukhovych as Ambassador to Ecuador concurrently. This is stated in decrees No. 370 and No. 369 dated July 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Former finance minister Markarova was appointed Ambassador to the United States in February 2021.

Mayanist scientist Poliukhovych was appointed Ambassador to Peru in December 2022, and in June he was also appointed Ambassador to Colombia concurrently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Antigua and Barbuda agreed on the mutual cancellation of visas in 2018.

Ukraine and Ecuador agreed on a visa-free regime in 2019.