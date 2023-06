President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk as Ambassador to Brazil, Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk as Ambassador to India, Ambassador to Peru Yurii Poliukhovych as Ambassador to Colombia concurrently. This is stated in decrees No. 341, No. 339 and No. 340 of June 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Melnyk, 47, was Ambassador to Germany from December 2014 to July 2022, and was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister from November 2022.

Polishchuk, 60, has served as Deputy Minister of Defense since October 2019. He has foreign service experience as a deputy military representative of Ukraine's mission to NATO from 2004 to 2007. During 2010-2017, he worked in senior civil service positions at the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (he was deputy director of the Department of Military Policy and Military Planning of the Ministry of Defense, and later was head of management at the NSDC).

Zelenskyy in December 2022 appointed a Maya scientist Poliukhovych as Ambassador to Peru.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy relieved Ambassador to Brazil Rostyslav Tronenko in October 2021, Ambassador to India Ihor Polikha in July 2022.