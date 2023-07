Regional Military Administration tells about condition of victims of missile attack on Pervomayskyi

As a result of the missile attack on Pervomayskyi of the Kharkiv Region, 7 wounded people remain in hospitals, a one-year-old child is in a moderate condition.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Thus, at 1:37 p.m. on July 4, the Russian army struck with an Iskander missile the city of Pervomayskyi, 43 people were wounded, including 12 children. 8 high-rise buildings were damaged, cars were on fire.

As of the morning of July 5, 7 people remain in regional hospitals. 5 - directly in medical facilities in Pervomayskyi, medium severity condition, mostly with shrapnel wounds.

In addition, a woman with an eye injury was hospitalized in Kharkiv, her condition is average. A one-year-old child is also in the hospital, the condition is of moderate severity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 4, around 1:30 p.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on a residential neighborhood in the city of Pervomayskyi. According to preliminary data, the Iskander missile. A Russian munition hit near a high-rise building. The youngest victim was only 3 months old, a 10-month-old boy was taken to the intensive care unit, his condition was stabilized.