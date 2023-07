The number of wounded in the Russian strike on Pervomaiske increased to 43 people, including 12 children.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this.

"According to the updated data of doctors, as of now, 43 people have been injured in the strike on Pervomaiske, of which 12 are children. 5 people were treated by doctors on the spot. The condition of the victims is moderate and mild," the report said.

Recall that today, July 4, at about 1:30 p.m., the Russian military launched a rocket attack on a residential neighborhood in the town of Pervomaiske. According to preliminary data, it was the Iskander missile. Russian ammunition hit near a multi-storey building.

As of 5:30 p.m., 38 wounded were known, including 12 children. The smallest is 3 months, doctors assisted the child on the spot.

It was also reported that a 10-month-old boy was taken to intensive care, his condition was stabilized.

9 residential buildings were damaged. Windows blew up in high-rise buildings. Also, units of the State Emergency Service will still investigate these buildings for facts of possible violation of structural elements.