Wagner PMC will no longer take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov noted that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC will no longer fight on the territory of Ukraine.

He said this in a comment to the Ukrainian Pravda.

"We received a compromise of the Russian leadership. Once again, the myth of the steadfastness of the Russian regime was destroyed. Losses were inflicted on the military and space forces of the Russian Federation. And also - the Wagner PMC will no longer participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. And this is the most effective unit of the Russian Federation, who knew how to achieve success at any cost," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, reported that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC are currently not fighting at the front, and the uprising of their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, did not affect the situation in any way.

Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the relocation of the Wagner group to Belarus is a very negative signal for his country.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, does not believe that the transfer of mercenaries of the Wagner PMC to the Republic of Belarus could seriously threaten Ukraine.