A bill was submitted to the U.S. Congress to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The document was submitted by Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu, the initiative was supported by representatives of both parties of the United States. Ted Lieu announced this on Twitter.

The bill notes that the Russian Federation has repeatedly supported terrorist groups before and during the full-scale war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the document notes that if the bill is approved by Congress and signed by U.S. President Joe Biden, no of its provisions can be used to impose sanctions against any persons involved in transactions on agricultural products exports from Ukraine or on humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.