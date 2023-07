The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has included the British corporation Unilever, one of the world leaders in the market of food and household chemicals, in the list of international sponsors of the war for continuing work in the aggressor state of Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It was stated in a message on the NACP website.

"Unilever cannot oppose the war, while contributing to the military machine of Putin. We have added this company to the list of international sponsors of the war, because their hundreds of millions of tax contributions to the budget of the Russian Federation help finance the war against Ukraine and can thus even indirectly finance a group of Russian mercenaries," the NACP said in a statement.

According to the Agency, during the year of the war, Unilever Russia's profits doubled from RUB 4.8 billion (EUR 56 million) in 2021 to more than RUB 9.2 billion (EUR 108 million) in 2022. In addition, thanks to the significant profit (+ 91%), Unilever Rus LLC managed to increase its capital to RUB 34.5 billion rubles in 2022 from RUB 25.3 billion rubles in 2021 or by + 37%. Unilever Rus LLC paid about USD 50 million in taxes to the Russian budget for 2022, although the company promised to suspend all imports and exports of its products to and from the Russian Federation, as well as to stop all media and advertising expenses, the NACP notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP included Volvo Cars in the section International Sponsors of War.

On May 4, the NACP included the Hungarian OTP Bank in the list of international sponsors of the war.

On April 13, the NACP included the Chinese corporation Xiaomi Corporation in the list of international sponsors of the war.