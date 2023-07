The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv has arrested the member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity Serhii Aleksieiev, who is suspected of fraud, and established a bail of UAH 2 million.

The court made such a decision on July 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Lychakivskyi District Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of making bail in the amount of more than UAH 2 million to a parliamentarian, chairman of the subcommittee in the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, who is suspected of fraud (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is ongoing and carried out by the SBI.

Operational support is provided by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Aleksieiev suspected of fraud has 6 apartments, a house near Kyiv, 2 Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari for USD 240,000.

The SSU, together with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), detained a member of the Verkhovna Rada from European Solidarity, Serhii Aleksieiev, who promised a German citizen to avoid extradition for USD 50,000.