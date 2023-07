Number of killed and wounded due yesterday's drone attack on Sumy increased

Currently, three people are known to have been killed as a result of a UAV attack on Sumy. Another 21 people were wounded.

This was reported by the city mayor Oleksandr Lysenko.

According to him, four people remain in the hospital now. 15 victims were provided with medical assistance and were sent home, among the victims was 1 child aged 5.

The body of the third victim was recovered from the rubble on the evening of July 3 after 10:00 p.m.

Today, all mass events were canceled in the city and July 4 was established as the Day of Mourning in Sumy, Regional Military Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Sumy, as a result of which a multi-story building was damaged and one person was killed.

The result of a Russian drone hitting a five-story building in Sumy was a fire and partial destruction of this building.

Shortly before that, the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, reported on the work of air defense in the city.

In addition, the Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery on the morning of July 4, as a result of which two people were killed.