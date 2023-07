The State Property Fund creates a new structural unit - the department of management of sanctioned property monitoring and announces the selection of its head.

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the announcement, the newly created department will deal with the management of forcibly seized assets of the Russian Federation and its residents, the organization of joint work with the High Anti-Corruption Court, the Ministry of Justice, the National Security and Defense Council and other law enforcement agencies regarding such seized assets, as well as ensuring preparation for their transfer to lease or privatization

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund expects to begin privatization of confiscated Russian assets in 2023.